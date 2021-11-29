The NIOSH-Approved N95 Mask Deemed 'One of the Best' on Amazon Is 76% Off for Cyber Monday
Whether you're flying home for the holidays or simply keeping an eye on the new Omicron variant, there's never been a better time to add a few more face masks to your stash—preferably a high-filtration option like a KN95, KN94, or N95. Nearly impossible to find during the early days of the pandemic, the government-regulated masks offer the highest level of protection against catching or spreading COVID-19, per the CDC. And while maximum protection once equated to maximum price point, the designs are more affordable than ever, especially thanks to Cyber Monday face mask deals happening now.
The best deal we spotted? A 20-pack of the Maxboost NIOSH N95 Respirators is currently marked down to just $17 on Amazon, with an onsite coupon dropping the price even further. That means you can get NIOSH-certified designs—regulated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to filter at least 95% of airborne particles—for less than 70 cents per mask. (Note: This is not a surgical N95 respirator, which are tested to protect against airborne disease and used in healthcare settings.)
As if the price wasn't impressive enough, the masks have earned more than 1,500 five-star ratings for their unbeatable comfort. Rather than using traditional ear loops, they opt for two over-the-head straps. This ensures the respirator hugs the face properly to prevent any air from escaping or entering, while also preventing painful behind-the-ear irritation caused by prolonged wear. Despite offering four layers of protection, reviewers wrote that the masks were still lightweight and more breathable than other high-filtration options.
To buy: Maxboost NIOSH N95 Respirators, $14 for 20-pack with coupon; amazon.com
In fact, the masks are so comfortable, they even earned a shoutout from a healthcare worker in the reviews who called them "one of the best masks" on Amazon. The reviewer noted that they still wear a 3M P100 while treating patients, but they consider this respirator to be a solid alternative to surgical masks or KN95s for extra protection in non-medical settings.
Of course, you don't have to be an expert to appreciate these N95s. People with smaller faces called out the great fit, while those who wear glasses couldn't believe how well the nose piece minimized fogging.
One shopper, who felt suffocated by other options, was even impressed by this design. "The best feature for me personally is that while it fits tight around my face, it doesn't smash against my nose and lips," they wrote. "I'm super claustrophobic and this mask doesn't freak me out. Easy enough to wear for a full 9-hour shift without getting a headache or feeling smothered."
Don't miss your chance to score this ridiculously good deal on NIOSH respirators before Cyber Monday ends. If you wait too long, you'll have to pay full price—and hope shipping isn't too backed up before your next trip home.
