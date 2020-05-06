At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US breathed a collective sigh of relief due to early reports that the illness wasn't affecting children as much as the rest of the population. That's still largely true—most who fall severely ill after being infected with the new coronavirus are over the age of 65 and/or have underlying conditions. But now, the medical community is warning Americans that the virus could have rare but serious consequences for children.

According to a new health advisory published Wednesday by the New York State Department of Health, doctors have seen 64 suspected cases of a mysterious illness that, they speculate, could be related to COVID-19. Just days earlier, on Monday, the New York City Health Department also sounded the whistle on the mysterious illness, now known as "Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with COVID-19," after reporting that doctors in the NYC area had seen at least 15 cases.

Both health advisories note that the illness presents similarly to Kawasaki disease, an "acute febrile illness of unknown etiology [unknown cause]" that primarily affects children younger than 5 years old, and/or toxic shock syndrome. Though it's not known what causes Kawasaki disease, the condition is the leading cause of acquired heart disease in the US, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—that's important, as complications from the disease can lead to coronary artery dilatations and aneurysms later in life.

RELATED: Here’s What You Can Do to Protect High-Risk Family Members During the COVID-19 Outbreak

While complete information isn't available on all 64 children with the suspected illness, NYC health officials report that the 15 patients in that hospital system—all between the ages of 2 and 15—were hospitalized in pediatric intensive care units (PICUs). Per the NYC news bulletin, all patients had "subjective or measured fever," and "more than half reported rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea," while fewer than half reported any of the typical respiratory symptoms common with COVID-19.

Upon testing for COVID-19, NYC health officials say four of the children tested positive, while the rest tested negative—though six of those negative tests were later found to be positive through serology testing (meaning they had been exposed to the virus at some point). More than half of those 15 children required blood pressure support and five required the use of a ventilator, but no fatalities were reported.

The 64 children referenced in the NYS Department of Health's advisory aren't the only ones who have been affected by this mysterious illness. Doctors in the United States were first alerted to the problem in April by doctors in the United Kingdom. The Guardian recently reported there have been 12 cases in the UK, and all patients were directed to the intensive care unit.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Lift Your Mood During the Coronavirus Pandemic

While doctors are still investigating this mysterious illness—and while many have said it presents similarly to Kawasaki disease—it's important to note that there's not enough information right now to directly link Kawasaki disease and COVID-19. “[There’s] no way we’re going to say coronavirus [is] causing Kawasaki” disease right now, Frank Esper, MD, pediatric infectious disease expert at Cleveland Clinic tells Health. Adam Ratner, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Health echoes that statement, saying that, while the possibility of a correlation between the two illnesses is noteworthy, experts still aren't sure that one exists.

Right now, the medical community is working on coming to a consensus on an official definition of the mystery illness, says Dr. Ratner. “As with many things in this pandemic, understanding [this illness] is going to require cooperation—we’re going to have to work together,” he adds. A statement on these pediatric cases from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York says: “We do not know if the underlying condition is COVID-19 or another inflammatory process but we want to reassure the public that this is a very rare occurrence.”

RELATED: Are Coronavirus Symptoms Different in Children? Here's What to Know

But if the illness is linked to coronavirus, it’s one more reason to take COVID-19 seriously no matter how old you are, Dr. Esper says. “It reiterates that children can get very sick from coronavirus,” he says, adding that if a young patient is admitted with the symptoms of the illness, doctors should definitely screen for COVID-19. The NYC Health Department underscores the importance of that, suggesting that if the mysterious inflammatory condition is suspected in a pediatric patient, they should be immediately referred to a specialist. "Early diagnosis and treatment of patients meeting full or partial criteria for Kawasaki disease is critical to preventing end-organ damage and other long-term complications," according to the bulletin, which added that patients possibly suffering from this mysterious illness should be treated with intravenous immunoglobulin and aspirin.

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter