Mother of 8 Dies From COVID in Ohio Hospital: 'They Keep Asking for Mom'

An Ohio mom of eight, Amber Feltner, 37, has died of COVID-19 after being hospitalized with the virus. She passed away from the virus on September 21, her grieving family shared.

Amber's husband, Travis Feltner, posted on Facebook on September 13 that his wife was "taken by ambulance this morning with breathing issue and is on a ventilator now." He added, "Anything will help and keep her in your prayers."

Mom of 8 Dies of COVID

"They started her on dialysis yesterday," he wrote the morning of September 21. "Her numbers are better. She [is] still on the vent. She was at 100, now she down to 80 please keep praying I know she will be coming home."

Later that day, he shared a photo of his gloved hand holding his wife's hand in what appears to be a hospital bed.

"The hospital called and told me if the medication she is getting doesn't take effect or she accepts it, she will have 24 hours," Travis wrote. "Please pray for a miracle. I went up and spent time with her, begging her to get better. I told her I would sell every game system I have if she just would come home."

That evening, he revealed that Amber had died. "At 10:12 pm, we lost the world's best mom, wife, best friend," he said. "If you can donate anything because I am on long term disability—I don't know how I am going to pay for this. Please help."

The family created a Facebook fundraising page to help with Amber's medical costs that's already raised $8,375. Travis shared heartbreaking updates about Amber's condition on the Facebook page.

Amber and Travis were high school sweethearts, according to a Facebook post from his cousin, Valerie Bridges Peace. Travis suffered a traumatic brain injury last year in a car accident, Peace noted. "His caregiver!!! His high school sweetheart! I ask you to lift this family up in prayer!" she wrote.

Travis spoke to WLWT5 and told the local news station that his wife was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Amber had a fear of vaccines after he had a bad reaction to a flu shot several years ago, Travis said.

He is now planning to get the COVID vaccine and is urging other people to do the same. "I would never want anybody to go through what I'm going through. It's just a complete nightmare," he said. "I know Amber would want people to not fall in the footsteps of what happened to her."

Travis said that one of his children previously tested positive for COVID-19, but is doing well. He's not sure how Amber caught the virus. "It could have been one of the kids brought it home from school, could have picked it up from going to the grocery store," he said.

The couple's children range in age from 3 to 20, Travis said. "Amber would want me to be strong for the kids," he said. "It's just hard cause…they keep asking for mom."

