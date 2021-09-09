An unvaccinated woman who was hospitalized with COVID-19 went viral on TikTok when she pleaded with other people to get a COVID vaccine. Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller, 31, died a little more than a week after her August 15 post.

"I don't have a lot of energy for talking, so I want to try to make this quick," Blankenbiller said in the video from her hospital bed. "I did not get vaccinated. I'm not anti-vax, I was just trying to do my research. I was scared and I wanted me and my family to all do it at the same time."

"I do think it was a mistake. I shouldn't have waited," she said, before urging people to get vaccinated. "I think if you're even 70% sure that you want the vaccine, go get it. Don't wait, go get it. Because hopefully, if you get it, then you won't end up in the hospital like me, okay?"

The top comment on her post was from August 24, and it simply said, "Alexandra passed from this world into the next world today. She is missed."

People praised Blankenbiller in the comments for encouraging others to go for the vaccine, and some even said her story is prompting them to get vaccinated. "RIP. I'm gonna go schedule my appointment now," one wrote. "I was honestly unsure about it but I'm getting it as soon as possible now," another said.

Alexandra shared four TikToks from the hospital, including a terrifying one that showed her looking scared as someone can be heard screaming in the background. "The 'vid got me guys. DO NOT WAIT TO GET VACCINATED! Go now!! And please pray/send good vibes, etc for me. ❤️ Stay safe muffins! 💋," she wrote in the caption.

In a later TikTok, Alexandra revealed that her hospital experience has been frightening. "I've been here since for early Friday morning," she said. "All I've been hearing are the moans and screams of people in pain. People, I'm assuming, that have lost people that they love because I know what that's like personally and what that sounds like."

"It's no secret this is something that should be taken seriously," Blankenbiller's sister, Cristina Blankenbiller, told WebMD. "But there's so much misinformation out there."

Cristina shared that she, Alexandra, their mother, and their sister made appointments to get vaccinated, but they all came down with COVID-19 before their shots. "Her final video really showed a lot of who she was," sister Rachel Blankenbiller said. "She was selfless—the type of person who used her final days to help others."