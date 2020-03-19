This Malaria Drug Could Be a 'Game-Changer' in the Fight Against Coronavirus—Here's What Health Officials Say

President Trump announced today that a drug currently used as a treatment for malaria—hydroxychloroquine—will be made available “almost immediately” to treat COVID-19. "It's been around for a long time so we know if things don't go as planned it's not going to kill anybody," Trump told reporters at the White House per Newsweek. He also called the drug a "game-changer."

However, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Stephen Hahn was more cautious in his remarks about hydroxychloroquine at the news conference, reported CNN. Hahn confirmed that Trump had directed the FDA to take a closer look at hydroxychloroquine to see if it could benefit coronavirus patients. But he added that testing would be done in the setting of “a large, pragmatic clinical trial to actually gather that information.”

Hahn didn’t give an exact timeline, but he said, "over the next couple of weeks, we'll have more information that we're really pushing hard to try to accelerate... and that will be a bridge to other therapies that will take us three to six months to develop. And this is a continuous process—there is no beginning and end."

Scientists around the world have been racing to find a treatment for the new coronavirus. More than 80 clinical trials are reportedly running or pending in China and more are scheduled to start in many other countries, including the US, England, and South Korea.

Using antimalarial drugs to treat the coronavirus is something that billionaire businessman Elon Musk thinks has potential. He tweeted on March 16 that it might be “worth considering chloroquine for C19.”

Musk apparently gave it some more thought and followed it up the next day with “Hydroxychloroquine probably better.”

So what are chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, and how could they help fight the new coronavirus?

A systematic review on the efficacy and safety of chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 was published in the Journal of Critical Care on March 10. Review authors concluded that there is “rationale, pre-clinical evidence of effectiveness and evidence of safety from long-time clinical use for other indications to justify clinical research on chloroquine in patients with COVID-19.” Translation: it’s worth a closer look.

Chloroquine (Aralen) and hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) were first prescribed for malaria in 1944. They can be given before exposure to malaria, which is caused by a parasite transmitted by infected mosquitos, to prevent infection. The drugs are also used as treatment after infection.

Antimalarial drugs are sometimes prescribed to people with lupus, per Johns Hopkins Lupus Center in Maryland. Hydroxychloroquine is more commonly prescribed because it is generally believed to cause fewer side effects, whereas chloroquine has a reputation for more serious side effects but may be prescribed in situations where hydroxychloroquine cannot be used.

Lab studies (including research published in Virology Journal in 2005) show that chloroquine is effective at preventing as well as treating the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which is caused by another strain of coronavirus.

And recent research from China found that the protein spikes on the surface of the COVID-19 virus are similar to the protein spikes found on the surface of the SARS virus. While the coronavirus uses lots of different proteins to replicate and invade cells, protein spikes are the main proteins it uses to bind to a receptor (another protein that creates an entryway to a human cell). When that happens, people become infected.

Chloroquine works against SARS by acting as a barrier between those receptors, which then interferes with the ability of the virus to bind to human cells.

Although data is limited, the early findings are good. Research from China, published in BioScience Trends on February 19, found that treating patients with COVID-19-associated pneumonia with chloroquine may shorten the length of hospital stays and improve patient outcomes.

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.

