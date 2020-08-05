Personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves have become the new norm during the coronavirus pandemic. But if it was up to Anthony Fauci, MD, White House advisor and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, there would be another item on the list: safety glasses.
Dr. Fauci shared this updated information last week during an interview with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Jennifer Ashton, MD, on Instagram Live. He told Ashton that the best way to protect against coronavirus was to protect all mucosal surfaces, a.k.a. moist tissue, which includes the nose, mouth, and eyes. As a result, he recommends people wear goggles or an eye shield in public—and he’s not the only expert suggesting this PPE addition.
A recent study published in The Lancet found that people are nearly three times more likely to contract COVID-19 without eye protection than with it. Infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, MD, also previously told Health that there are case reports of individuals contracting the virus due to a lack of eye protection.
And although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet shared input on the use of safety goggles or glasses, Health spoke to medical experts that said they’re an “easy and simple precaution,” especially when social distancing isn’t adequately enforced. (Some doctors also suggested trying a face shield instead of goggles.)
Of course, most of us don’t want to wear the chunky goggles from our middle science classes in public. Luckily, Amazon has the perfect alternative: the Magid Y50 Design Series Safety Glasses ($10, was $12; amazon.com). The unique safety glasses merge the protection of goggles with the sleek design of retro frames for a pair you won’t mind wearing in public.
They’re constructed with a lightweight frame and square lenses covered in a heavy-duty protection coating. Both scratch- and fog-resistant, the glasses are crafted for comfort and safety with soft temple pads and additional clear shields attached to the outer edges of the earpieces. Also available with bifocal magnification or blue light-blocking lenses, the sleek style even comes with a cloth carrying pouch.
Already a favorite of medical workers in dialysis clinics and construction workers on building sites, the safety glasses have more than 1,000 perfect 5-star reviews on Amazon. Reviewers say they actually get compliments when they wear the glasses and love that they get high-impact protection without the need for traditional safety glasses that often warp their vision or painfully press against their temples.
Better yet, the trendy safety glasses are actually super affordable. A single pair retails for just $10, or you can snag a two-pack with both tinted black lenses and clear lenses for just $17. Needless to say, the retro style will be the sleekest addition to your PPE lineup yet—and you’ll make Dr. Fauci proud.
The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.
