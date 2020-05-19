Living Through a Pandemic: A Guide to Surviving the New Normal

A collection of our best tools to help you navigate this stressful time.
By The Editors of Health.com
May 19, 2020

There's nothing normal about life right now. Despite the slow trickle of re-openings of public spaces like beaches and not-so-public places like the dental offices, staying healthy has taken on more meaning than ever before. While scientists race to find a vaccine, a cure, and/or a treatment for COVID-19, the rest of us are struggling to keep our heads above water. Whether you find solace in fitness or food or meditation, we've got you.

Mental Health

5 Ways to Manage Your Anxiety During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Psychologists share what to do when the COVID-19 news feels too overwhelming.

Food & Nutrition

There Might Be a Meat Shortage In the US—Here Are 8 Protein-Filled Foods to Try If You Can’t Buy Meat

You still have a lot of options if all the meat gets snatched up.

At-Home Workouts

The Best Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do at Home

Consider this your new favorite quarantine workout. 

Relationships

Why Are Some People Still Refusing to Practice Social Distancing?

What's going on with people who just won't stay home and self-isolate—and are even attending coronavirus protests to show their opposition to social distancing?

Self-Care

Gyms May Start Reopening Soon—But Will it Be Safe to Go Back?

What you need to know before you break a sweat back at the studio.

Money

What to Know About Coronavirus Testing and Treatment if You Have No Health Insurance

Free or low-cost medical care is available—here's where to start.

Home

What Is the Best Material for a Reusable Face Mask? Here's What an Expert Says

It might be right in your closet or dresser drawer.

