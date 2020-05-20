This J. Lo-Approved Activewear Brand Just Launched a Sweat-Wicking Face Mask

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You probably know by now that wearing a mask or cloth face covering is not only recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it also plays a critical role, along with social distancing, in stopping the spread of COVID-19. To help with the shortage, more companies have shifted their resources into fabricating masks to help protect their families, employees, and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

And now, celeb-loved label Koral is joining the fight. The activewear brand just revealed that it is producing breathable and sweat-wicking cloth face masks ($20; koral.com) that are also fashion-forward and chic (yes, they'll coordinate with your loungewear and business casual attire once cities reopen). The best news? You'll be in good company, since Koral is even approved by J. Lo, herself.

The singer and Hustlers actress has been spotted countless times rocking Koral's super flattering Lustrous High Rise Legging ($80; koral.com), and even shared a behind-the-scenes post on Instagram, in which she wore them while rehearsing for her upcoming film, Marry Me.

But J. Lo isn't the only fan. Among its celebrity cult following are A-listers like Jennifer Garner, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Vanessa Hudgens, who are all equally obsessed with Koral. You're guaranteed to find more than one piece from the brand in each of the stars' closets.

Created with Koral's signature Infinity performance fabric—a mix of polyamide and soft lycra sport—the masks offer the same benefits as the brand's celeb-loved activewear styles, including comfy stretch, breathability, antimicrobial properties, and sweat-wicking and quick-drying technology. Not to mention, the masks are also chlorine-resistant (perfect if you plan to lounge poolside this summer) and offer UV protection from the sun.

They come in six colorways like classic white, leopard print, camouflage, and the liquid black finish that J. Lo is a fan of. Even better? A portion of proceeds from the mask sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry, helping to feed children from low-income families, affected by COVID-19, so you can feel good about your purchase, too.

While it's not medical grade (and those should really be saved for health professionals), Koral's new mask is super breathable, making it a more comfortable option than others out there—and one you might actually wear more consistently. “If you can’t comfortably breathe through the material for several minutes, it won’t make a good mask, no matter how effective it is in filtering," Scott Segal, MD, chair of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, told Health previously.

Plus, Koral's mask has a tight knit construction, and thicker fabrics are proven to perform better than those with more open weave. “If light easily filters through, the filtration is likely not as good,” Dr. Segal told Health. “If it blocks more of the light, it likely performs better.” Koral's mask ensures no light passes through (if you have a pair of the brand's leggings made of the same Infinity fabric, you know they are totally squat-proof), so it can help to block viral droplets and you won't feel like you're struggling for breath while wearing it.