While there are plenty of great evaporative humidifiers on the market, Honeywell’s stands out for its extra sanitary design. It has built-in UV technology to kill most germs, as well as an antimicrobial filter that not only filters out large particles, but also prevents the growth of mold, algae, and bacteria. Not to mention, its 1.1-gallon tank holds enough water to run for up to 24 hours—but is still compact enough to sit on a nightstand or office desk.