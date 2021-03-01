The fallout was evident even early in the pandemic. Hospital nurses caring for COVID patients last spring had more severe insomnia, fatigue, feelings of depersonalization, post-traumatic stress, and psychological distress than their co-workers with no direct contact with coronavirus patients, a Journal of Clinical Nursing study published last November revealed. Nurses clocking more than 40 hours a week and skipping 30-minute breaks to rest exhibited worse outcomes. Study coauthor Linsey Steege, PhD, associate professor in the School of Nursing at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, spoke with nurse leaders who told her "there's no 'more drawer'"—no more nursing assistants to pick up the slack, no more space for nurses to nap. And that has implications for nurses' well-being and for patient care. "What we are asking of health care professionals, in many contexts, is just not sustainable," she tells Health.