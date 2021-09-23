FDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots—Here's Who Can Get One

A CDC advisory panel unanimously recommended an additional shot for older adults and certain at-risk individuals, but some members fret that the bigger concern is vaccines for the unvaccinated.

Millions of COVID vaccines have made their way into people's arms, but might some of those vaccinated folks need boosters to shore up their protection? That question is at least partially settled.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 22 granted emergency use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for certain individuals. Fewer than 24 hours later, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided guidance on the administration of those doses.

So who, exactly, may be eligible for a booster? Here's the latest from the FDA and the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

What is the FDA's recommendation?

The FDA amended the "emergency use authorization" (EUA) for Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine. which is intended to prevent COVID-19. Under the EUA, a booster dose may be given at least six months after someone has completed the primary two-dose series.

The FDA specifically green-lighted boosters for three groups of people:

Individuals ages 65 and older.

Individuals ages 18 to 64 at "high risk of severe COVID-19."

Individuals 18 to 64 at high risk of serious COVID complications, including severe COVID, due to their "frequent institutional or occupational" exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

While Pfizer's vaccine can indeed be given to 16- and 17-year-olds, the booster recommendation doesn't apply to those adolescents.

The FDA's action follows a recommendation by its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), which voted unanimously on September 17 in favor of boosters for adults 65 and older and people at high risk of severe COVID. The committee also expressed interest in boosters for health care workers and others who are exposed to COVID on the job but did not take a vote along those lines.

Who should get the booster shot?

In the US, the CDC is responsible for setting vaccination schedules. It does so based on recommendations by the ACIP, an advisory committee whose members weigh the evidence on a variety of factors, including the safety and effectiveness of vaccines given to people at specific ages.

Essentially, it's up the the CDC to recommend how the expanded EUA for Pfizer's COVID vaccine gets implemented. Now that its advisory panel has weighed in, look for an announcement from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. The CDC could render a final decision this week, clearing the way for some Pfizer vaccine recipients to line up for a booster.

On September 23, the ACIP took four separate votes on a Pfizer booster. Here's how those votes tallied up:

Yes on boosters for older adults. All 15 members recommended a booster dose for people 65 and older and long-term care facility residents at least six months after their initial vaccination.

Yes on a booster for 50- to 64-year-olds with underlying medical conditions. Again, the booster dose would be administered at least six months after the primary two-dose series. Only two members voted against the recommendation.

Yes on a booster dose for certain adults 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions. Specifically, the panel said boosters for this population (given at least six after the first two-dose series) should be based on "individual benefit and risk."

The panel rejected a fourth option: boosters for people 18 to 64 in an "occupational or institutional setting" where COVID infection and the risk of transmission are high. While FDA approved an indication for these individuals, which would include health care workers and other exposed to COVID on the job, ACIP members voted 9-6 against that proposed use.

ACIP's meeting ran one-and-a-half hours longer than anticipated, with plenty of discussion about the potential for these recommendation to undermine confidence in the vaccines, which continue to provide strong protection against severe disease, especially in people under 65.

"I worry that we're getting distracted by the question of boosters for Pfizer when we have bigger and more important things to do in this pandemic," commented ACIP member Helen Keipp Talbot, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. "Hospitals are full because people are unvaccinated," she noted. "Honestly, we could give boosters to people, but that's not really the answer to this pandemic."

What about people who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson?

You may have to wait a bit longer for decisions on booster doses if you got a COVID vaccine from another manufacturer.

Moderna announced on September 1 that it has submitted initial data to the FDA for a third dose given six months after completing the first two doses.

More recently, Johnson & Johnson said it has new data showing that a booster increases protection against COVID-19. A second shot given two months after the first dose provides 94% protection, the company said, while a booster given six months after the single-dose vaccine resulted in a 12-fold increase in antibody protection four weeks after the booster. To date, the company has not announced that it is seeking FDA approval for a booster dose.

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.