Best for Smaller Faces: Boncare KN95 Face Mask

With over 7,000 five-star ratings, this option is one of Amazon's best-selling KN95 masks; many reviewers even consider it their favorite of all the masks they've tried. Unlike N95 masks, this one features ear loops, though wearers say the loops are so comfortable, they "forget they're there." While the mask is sized to fit both men and women, several users with smaller faces have found that Boncare's KN95 is especially suited to their needs. "I've got a really small face, but very full cheeks, and most masks are either too loose on my face, or sit really awkwardly and uncomfortably," wrote one. "These don't cause any issue, and are very comfortable! I keep recommending them to people who find their masks to be uncomfy because these are breathable, not rough on skin, and the loops are super stretchy—perfect for anyone's face shape or size!"