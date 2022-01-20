While the everyday medical masks are also highly sought after, the recent restock is all about the KN95 respirator. The Chinese equivalent of the N95 face mask, the high-filtration mask is regulated by the Chinese government to meet certain filtration requirements. Previously authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, KN95 masks have become a popular alternative to N95 masks, which were previously not recommended by the CDC for non-healthcare settings. [Editor's Note: The CDC has since clarified only surgical respirators need to be reserved for healthcare settings.]