It’s not that I don’t routinely wash my face covering, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but rather that I have an extremely sensitive nose. My keen sense of smell picks up even the faintest scents, good or bad. That means even if I wear my mask for just one errand in public for less than 15 minutes, it becomes soiled to my nose. Although I’ll wear it again for another quick trip outside, I do it begrudgingly.