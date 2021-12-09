The seasonal take on the personal protective equipment allows you to ring in the holidays in a whole new way with fun designs inspired by the season's festivities. Masks printed with Santa, snowmen, and reindeer are just some of the adorable options you'll find online right now. But you don't need a loud print to assure everyone you're not a Grinch: Subtle plaid or Fair Isle-inspired patterns give the same message of holiday cheer, just with fewer chances of clashing with your outfit.