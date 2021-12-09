8 Disposable Christmas Masks to Help You Get Into the Holiday Spirit
The Omicron variant is officially in the United States, reiterating the importance of COVID-19 safety precautions, like getting vaccinated. While the thought of continuing to wear a face mask into 2022 might have you saying bah-humbug, there's an easy way for you to get back into the holiday spirit: disposable Christmas masks.
The seasonal take on the personal protective equipment allows you to ring in the holidays in a whole new way with fun designs inspired by the season's festivities. Masks printed with Santa, snowmen, and reindeer are just some of the adorable options you'll find online right now. But you don't need a loud print to assure everyone you're not a Grinch: Subtle plaid or Fair Isle-inspired patterns give the same message of holiday cheer, just with fewer chances of clashing with your outfit.
Not sure where to purchase your own holiday face covering? Amazon has tons of convivial picks that make staying protected a little merrier, but it's not the only marketplace with options. Celeb-loved brand Maskc is also selling tons of winter-inspired gems—and the ongoing Holiday sale lets you save 30% on your order with the promo code HOLIDAY.
Of course, you've got holiday shopping to conquer and cookies to decorate. Rather than scouring the Internet for the best disposable Christmas masks, check out our curated picks of the cutest and cheeriest options available to shop right now. Whether you're rocking them on your commute, to an office party, or on the flight home to visit family, these holiday-themed masks have you covered. Ugly Christmas sweater not included.
Related Items
Feierya Disposable Christmas Face Masks 50-Pack
Each Christmas mask is like a holiday game of 'I Spy' with snowflakes, stockings, trees, and Santas scattered across the bright red material. Of course, you can still count on the mask basics like an adjustable nose bridge, reinforced end seams, and elastic ear loops. But you'll also get a whole lot of holiday cheer—and tons of compliments, according to reviewers.
Maskc Holiday Mask 10-Pack
While you might be tempted to add these triple-layer face masks to your cart for the sweater-inspired pattern alone, there's more to these adorable face coverings than meets the eye. They're made with a breathable fabric that's soft to the touch—so it won't scratch like Santa's beard—and gentle ear loops for a mask you won't mind wearing all day, especially if you're waiting in line for the season's most coveted gifts.
Hyegiir Individually Wrapped Christmas Mask 50-Pack
Spread the holiday cheer by dispensing these individually-wrapped masks to all loved ones during the next gift exchange. Each pack comes with 50 masks in five different patterns. A modern black mask with metallic detailing is perfect for your trendy sister-in-law, while the Santa-covered design will make your niece or nephew giggle in delight. Best of all, the boxed set is on sale right now, dropping the price under 35 cents per mask.
Maskc Winter KN95 Face Mask 10-Pack
You don't have to sacrifice protection for fun patterns with Maskc's Fair Isle printed KN95s. The high-filtration masks offer better protection than a traditional surgical mask and don't feel as smothering thanks to their cone-like shape. Although slightly pricier than other options on the list, reviewers wrote they were "the best masks you can buy" with a clear difference in quality over cheaper options.
Honian Christmas Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack
Haven't found the winter theme that speaks to you? This variety pack comes with five unique patterns that range from a simple red-and-white snowflake design to a Vera Bradley-esque pick with a combo of florals, hearts, and illustrated deers in a more understated color palette.
Maskc Winter Plaid Face Mask 10-Pack
A discreet way to pay homage to the season, these black-and-red plaid masks can be worn even after the holidays end. The breathable 3-layer design sells in packs of 10 and comes with a resealable bag for safe storage when traveling.
New Years Face Masks 50-Pack
These black and gold masks are essentially "Auld Lang Syne" in P.P.E. form. Wear the ornament, Christmas tree, and reindeer designs leading up to December 25, swap to the snowflakes post-fete, and bring out the 2022-printed masks just before midnight on January 31.
Weddingstar Cloth Face Mask
Although not disposable, this cloth mask was too cute not to include. Turn yourself into Rudolph or Frosty the Snowman with this reusable pick available in both adult and kid sizes. Made from a soft cotton, the masks have an adjustable nose clip and ear loops for a personalized fit. Plus, they come with disposable filters and are machine washable.
