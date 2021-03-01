What will make the difference is ensuring that these efforts are only the beginning. Declarations that racism is a public health crisis must provide more than lip service to the problem; clinics offering free care should not have to rely on the volunteer services of physicians and nurses who are already taxed by their regular jobs. Public health expert Davis Moss believes this is possible: "[The medical community] has come to realize that racism is more deep-rooted and institutional," she says. "Before it used to be like, 'Oh, we'll just do a little training,' but we've realized that it's going to take much more than that." With the backing of the White House and the awareness of experts and physicians across the nation, reducing race-based disparities appears to have taken a top spot on the new public health agenda.