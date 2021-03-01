What COVID-19 Exposed About Getting Sick in America—and the Path Forward

But something else is happening a year into a public health crisis no one could see coming: mass awareness of what it's like to get sick in America. The US medical system always had its flaws, of course, such as overtaxed workers, a lack of investment in mental health, and shakier access to care for those who struggle on the margins. Now it seems that acknowledgment is turning into action. Some aspects of the system, like mental health protections for health care professionals, have a long runway for improvement. But other initiatives, such as closing gaps in care for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous Americans, are showing slow but promising signs of progress. The articles in this 6-part spotlight cover the cracks in our medical system COVID brought to light, and take a look into a reimagined future where health care works better for all.