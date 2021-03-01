Determining how COVID impacts the nervous system is an area of active research; an international group of scientists has formed the Global Consortium to Study neurological dysfunction in COVID-19 (GGS-NeuroCOVID) for the specific purpose of studying it. Based on what we know so far, it seems that the virus might attack the front lobe of the brain in some people, neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, PhD, author of Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess (due out in March) and founder of the podcast of the same name, tells Health. That's the area responsible for decision-making, problem-solving, and impulse control. Decreased activity in this area could cause depressive symptoms as well as the mental "fogginess" that some survivors have described.