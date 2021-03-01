Smith, too, has found ways to stay rooted in recovery during the pandemic, including the use of Facebook to socialize with others who are in the same boat. "One thing that's now in place: Foundations has [an] alumni association through Facebook that's a little more interactive," he says. He's also come to terms with the understanding that, while getting sober anytime is hard, getting sober during a pandemic is even tougher. "I've got to be more careful. I've got to be more vigilant," he says. "The next alternative for me is death. That's what I'm looking at." He's even got a plan in place, should he fall back into his dangerous addiction: Start over, go right back to recovery, and remind himself: "Don't be embarrassed. You have a disease."