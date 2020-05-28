How Much Do You Know About Coronavirus?

Consider the ways coronavirus has unspooled our norms and traditions. Who could have imagined drive-by birthday celebrations or virtual commencement ceremonies? Not long ago, few of us thought twice about reserving a cozy booth at a favorite eatery or reveling shoulder to shoulder at a concert venue. Now we prioritize good health and hygiene. As America adapts to life in pandemic times, it’s useful to take stock of how we got where we are today and what we can do to protect ourselves and the people (and pets!) around us.