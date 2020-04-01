The global coronavirus pandemic has already sickened more than 800,000 people and drastically changed day-to-day life. To help slow the spread of the disease and reduce its impact, numerous brands are doing their part—from manufacturing and donating desperately needed supplies to funding organizations that aid people who have tested positive. To spread the word, we've put together a list of 12 brands working to give back.

Fashion

Crocs

The comfort footwear brand introduced Sharing a Pair for Healthcare: every day at noon EST, health care workers can request a free pair of Crocs. The brand is committed to donating up to 10,000 pairs a day.

LVMH

The parent brand of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and more luxury fashion houses has pledged $2.3 million to COVID-19 relief. They've also converted three perfume manufacturing facilities into hand sanitizer manufacturers.

Inditex

The owner of Spanish fashion brand Zara has pledged to donate 300,000 surgical masks to medical staff and patients in Spain.

Home Goods

Serta

The US’s largest mattress manufacturer is donating 10,000 mattresses to New York City hospitals in hopes of alleviating the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Joann Fabrics

Looking to get crafty while self-isolating? Stop by any Joann Fabric Store to get a free protective mask and gown-making kit. Any supplies made in a Joann classroom will be donated to local hospitals in need.

Cottonelle

Since toilet paper hoarding has made it hard to find TP in stores, the brand is donating $1 million and one million toilet paper rolls to the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. They’re also encouraging everyone to #ShareASquare with neighbors to help end the shortage, donating a $1 per social post.

Athletics

Bauer

Hockey may temporarily be out of season, but this hockey gear manufacturer is in full swing making medical face shields. The brand is set to produce about 300,000 pieces of crucial equipment.

Fanatics

Major League Baseball’s official manufacturer, Fanatics, has partnered with the league to produce cloth masks and hospital gowns made from the same jersey material worn by players on the diamond.

New Balance

Massachusetts-based New Balance has shifted some of their production facilities so they can design and prototype face masks for eventual distribution across New England hospitals.

Tech

Logitech

Computer software company Logitech launched a program on March 25 to donate free webcams and headsets for K-12 teachers as they shift to e-learning as the pandemic continues. (At the current time, they are no longer accepting donation requests.)

Ford

Vehicle manufacturer Ford Motors is leveraging its in-house 3D printers to produce over 100,000 face shields per week. They are also collaborating with health care manufacturers to develop much-needed respirators and ventilators for hospitals.

Casetify

One hundred percent of proceeds from the sales of Casetify’s UV phone sanitizers will be donated to the Coronavirus Relief Fund to get essential medical responders, supplies, and food to areas in need.

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.

