With over 561,000 people worldwide infected with the novel coronavirus so far, it's no surprise that this heavy toll includes some very well-known names. To show that everyone is vulnerable to the disease no matter how rich or famous, Health put together a list of celebrities who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and how they're faring right now.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

On March 11, Tom Hanks shared a tweet that revealed both he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for COVID-19 while on a trip to Australia.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," he wrote. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested positive for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

A week later, he shared on Twitter that both he and his wife were still experiencing symptoms, so they chose to self-isolate. He gave another update five days later, saying that two weeks after their first symptoms appeared, the couple finally began feel better.

Andy Cohen

Bravo talk show host Andy Cohen divulged that he tested positive for COVID-19 by sharing an Instagram selfie on March 21.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote in his caption. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

On March 24, Cohen went into detail on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” about how he's been feeling over the past week. "I feel like it’s definitely working its way through my body," he said on the show. “I have these moments every day where I’m like, 'Oh, wait, I think I feel totally better,' and then, like, 10 minutes later, I’m like, 'Ugh.'"

Floyd Cardoz

Top Chef Masters winner Floyd Cardoz died of complications of COVID-19 on March 25. He was hospitalized a week earlier for a fever, then tested positive for the virus.

After his death, condolences poured in on social media from fellow celebrity chefs. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi took to Instagram to pay tribute to Cardoz, writing in her caption, "He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch."

Idris Elba

Luther actor Idris Elba announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 via Twitter on March 16. He shared a video of himself and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, sitting together on the couch as he explained more about his illness.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote in his tweet. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

In the video, he added that while he didn't have any symptoms, he was exposed to someone with the virus so he decided to get tested. At the time the video was made, Dhowre had tested negative for the virus. On March 22, she revealed she had since tested positive during a FaceTime with Oprah Winfrey on her Oprah Talks COVID-19 Apple TV+ series. Neither of them have reported any symptoms since.

Prince Charles

On March 25, Clarence House released a statement saying that Prince Charles of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19. The statement revealed that the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, did not test positive and is also self-isolating at their estate.

While it's unclear where the prince contracted the virus, it's possible that he picked it up during one of the public events he attended in the last few weeks, according to the statement.

Colton Underwood

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood posted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20. He shared a video revealing his prognosis and followed it up with a tweet that further explained his symptoms.

"For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough," wrote Underwood. "Currently I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs getting out of bed."

On March 25, Underwood tweeted that after a full week since his symptoms started, he only has a mild cough and is feeling better.

Daniel Dae Kim

On March 19, Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim tweeted that he had tested positive for the virus.

"Ready for a fight? I am. Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus," he wrote. He followed up his tweet with a video on Instagram, where he explained his initial symptoms: tightness in his chest and a tickle in his throat that caused a cough. He explained that after testing positive, he self-quarantined in his Hawaii home.

Kim shared another video on Instagram on March 21, stating that he's feeling much better and is recovering in isolation.

Debi Mazar

Known for her roles in Entourage and Goodfellas, Mazar shared on Instagram that she had tested positive on March 21. She explained that her husband and two daughters had come down with a bug a month earlier.

"Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?" she wrote alongside a selfie. Tested on March 17, she got her results five days. Since learning of her diagnosis, she and her family have self-quarantined.

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was one of the first NBA players to test positive for COVID-19. Prior to his diagnosis, Gobert had come under fire after he jokingly touched microphones and recording devices during a press conference on March 9.

Gobert shared an emotional post on Instagram apologizing for his actions and thanking fans for supporting him throughout his illness. "I was careless and make no excuses," he wrote in his caption.

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, another player for the Utah Jazz, has also tested positive. Mitchell spoke out about his diagnosis in a Good Morning America interview, where he revealed that despite the test result, he wasn't in any pain.

"Right now the biggest thing for me is just to stay in isolation, and just keep to myself. I have no symptoms, so it’s a unique situation," said Mitchell. “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine.”

Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant is another athlete who tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA star originally told The Athletic of his diagnosis, who shared the news.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” said Durant, who described himself as feeling fine. “We’re going to get through this.” Durant is one of four Nets players to test positive, according to a New York Times article. He has not provided any updates on his condition since.

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein, the former film producer at the center of the #MeToo movement who was convicted of rape in February, was infected with coronavirus while in prison, according to a New York Times report. He is currently being held at the Wende Correction Facility in New York, where one other inmate has reportedly tested positive for the disease.

Rand Paul

In a tweet from his official account on March 22, Rand Paul, a US senator from Kentucky, revealed that he had COVID-19.

"He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," his office wrote in a tweet. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person."

Boris Johnson

The UK Prime Minister announced his diagnosis on March 27. He shared a video on Twitter where he explained that he had mild symptoms of the disease, and as a result has self-quarantined.

“I am working from home, I’m self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said. “But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight against the coronavirus.”

Mark Blum

Mark Blum, known for his roles in 1980s and 1990s movies Crocodile Dundee, Desperately Seeking Susan, and Shattered Glass, died of complications of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles Times on March 26. Madonna, his former co-star in Desperately Seeking Susan, shared a photo on Instagram in memory of the late actor, calling him "funny, warm, loving and professional."

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.

