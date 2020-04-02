With hospitals running out of crucial medical supplies to families forgoing meals because of social distancing guidelines, the novel coronavirus has taken a heavy toll across the globe. Now, celebrities are pledging their time, money, and resources to help alleviate the crisis on all fronts. From music to tech, these stars have gone public with their good deeds.

Image zoom Getty Images

Donatella and Allegra Versace

The fashion powerhouse and her daughter have pledged over 200,000 euros to support the San Raffaele hospital in the designer’s home city of Milan. One of the countries hit hardest by the virus, Italy’s death toll is over 10,000.

Lizzo

The “Truth Hurts” singer donated hot lunches to medical personnel across the country while promoting the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. This talented celeb has also led flute-centered meditations on her Instagram profile to give her followers some moments of calm throughout the pandemic.

Rihanna

The multi-hyphenate star pledged $5 million through her foundation supporting the WHO and Feeding America, among others. She has also donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state of New York, receiving gratitude from New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

RELATED: 12 Companies Making Donations for Coronavirus Relief

Ariana Grande

Grande took to Instagram to announce a list of organizations and charities she will be donating to, including Opportunity Fund and Feeding America, while encouraging her 178 million followers to do the same.

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives star is manufacturing and donating hundred of thousands of supplies to local hospitals across the East Coast, including “coronakits” to health care workers “who need hydration, sanitization, and immune-building supplies.”

Kylie Jenner

The youngest Kardashian sister donated $1 million to Los Angeles hospitals for the purchase of masks, face shields, and other PPE. Jenner’s doctor even took the time to write a thoughtful message of gratitude to the beauty mogul on Instagram.

Angelina Jolie

The actress has pledged $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization fighting child hunger in America. “As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The TV host and her Riverdale star husband have donated $1 million to relief efforts, with a portion of contributions going toward the purchase of much-needed ventilators for New York hospitals. New York is among the states hit the hardest by the virus, with over 75,000 confirmed cases at press time.

Christian Siriano

The American fashion designer has redirected his operations to producing face masks, and he's hoping to produce “hundreds of masks a day.”

RELATED: How Long Does Coronavirus Live on Clothes—and Will Laundry Detergent Kill the Virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates

The tech billionaires pledged to donate $100 million through their foundation to “improve detection, isolation and treatment efforts” of the virus in hopes of finding a vaccine and protecting at-risk populations.

Shawn Mendes

Through the singer’s foundation, he has donated to The Hospital for Sick Children in his hometown of Toronto to support COVID-19 testing and treatment alongside relief efforts put forth by the World Health Organization.

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter