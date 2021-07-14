"I'm telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over," the former E! Host announced on Instagram.

Former E! News reporter Catt Sadler is warning people about the risk of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection after she contracted the virus, despite being vaccinated.

"This is important. READ ME," Sadler, 46, wrote on Instagram next to a photo of herself in bed. "I'm fully vaccinated and I have Covid."

"I'm telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over," she continued. "Delta is relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated."

The Delta variant that Sadler referenced has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant is spreading rapidly in the country and is currently responsible for more than 57% of COVID-19 cases in the US. It made up about 2% of cases in the country in late May.

Sadler said she was taking care of someone who contracted COVID-19, noting that "at the time, we thought it was just the flu."

"I wore a mask, and again I'm fully vaccinated. I assumed I would be fine," she said. "Well I'm not. I'm one of many breakthrough cases that we are seeing more of each and every day."

Sadler mentioned that many people say "you shouldn't have severe symptoms at least," before writing, "well, mine are not mild. Two days of a fever now. Head throbbing. Extreme congestion. Even some weird puss coming out of my eye. Serious fatigue; no energy to even leave the bed."

Breakthrough cases of COVID-19—in other words, cases in people who have been fully vaccinated—are rare, and they tend to cause more mild illness than in people who aren't vaccinated, according to the CDC. The CDC stopped tracking mild COVID-19 breakthrough cases in early May, focusing on people who have been hospitalized or died from a breakthrough infection. According to CDC data, 4,909 people have been hospitalized with breakthrough COVID-19 infections as of July 6, 2021, and 988 have died.

Sadler issued a warning to people who are unvaccinated and shun COVID-19 precautions. "If you are not vaccinated and not wearing a mask, I assure you you don't want to feel like this and not only are you bound to get sick eventually you'll be spreading it to others," she said, noting that she got the virus from someone who was not vaccinated.

And, if you are vaccinated, Sadler has this message: "Don't let your guard down. If you're in crowds or indoors in public I highly recommend taking the extra precaution of wearing a mask."

Sadler also made it clear that she still recommends vaccination. "Vaccines lessen the likelihood of hospitalization and death but you can still catch this thing," she said. "So continue to protect yourselves."

Sadler shared a snapshot of her post in her Instagram Story, writing, "Read the full post. My personal PSA to you."