We’re getting used to our daily news feeds filling up with reports of new COVID-19 cases. But one case in particular has come as a bit of a surprise.

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for the new coronavirus, after first displaying symptoms on March 27. It’s the first known instance of a tiger with COVID-19, per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Several other lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo are also displaying symptoms of respiratory illness, but only one tiger was tested.

The USDA said in a statement that public health officials believe the large cats became sick after being exposed to an infected zoo employee. They are all expected to recover, and there’s no evidence that the virus was spread to animals in other parts of the zoo, which has been closed to the public since mid-March.

Some coronavirus strains are zoonotic, which means they can be transmitted between animals and humans. The World Organisation for Animal Health says that while evidence suggests the COVID-19 virus first emerged from an animal source, more science is needed to “explain the original route of transmission from an arrival source to humans.”

Right now, there’s no evidence that animals can spread the COVID-19 infection to humans, says the USDA. But with so many unknowns about the new coronavirus, and personal hygiene and safety at the forefront of our minds, many pet owners are understandably concerned.

While there are a few reported cases of domestic animals having the new coronavirus in other countries—such as a pet cat in Belgium whose owner had previously tested positive for COVID-19—this isn’t mirrored in the US.

“Currently, veterinarians in the US aren’t seeing domestic cats and dogs being infected with COVID-19,” small animal and exotic veterinarian Sara Ochoa, DVM, who practices at Whitehouse Veterinary Hospital in Texas, tells Health. “However, it’s possible that pets may temporarily have the virus live on their coat and not show any signs of illness.”

All the information available from the USDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) state that there’s no evidence COVID-19 can be spread from pets to humans. But there’s still a lot scientists don’t know about the disease, and research is being done to try to determine whether a pet could be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

Whether you’re showing symptoms of COVID-19 or not, you should be as scrupulous as ever about handwashing and hygiene practices if you have a pet at home. “It’s always best to wash your hands after touching your pets, their food, and other areas they commonly stay,” says Dr. Ochoa. “Just like with people, it is advised to wash their bedding, toys, and bowls frequently to help stop the spread of disease.”

On March 30, the AVMA and the CDC released recommendations to help keep people with companion animals safe and healthy during the pandemic. If a pet owner is infected with the new coronavirus, they should keep their animal in the home with them and allow them “minimal contact” with other pets and people for 14 days. The USDA says the infected owner should avoid all direct contact with their pet—that means no petting, snuggling, kissing, or sharing food.

The AVMA/CDC recommendations say that bathing pets is not necessary, and Dr. Ochoa warns against washing a pet with Lysol or wiping them down with disinfectant. “These can be very toxic to pets,” she says.

If you’re wondering whether you can carry on taking your dog to the groomers or to doggy day care, Dr. Ochoa advises against it. “I wouldn’t take my pet out where it could possibly be exposed to COVID-19 until we know for sure what the risks are,” she says. In many states, this may not even be a dilemma, as these businesses aren’t recognized as being essential and have had to close.

If you think your pet is showing signs of the new coronavirus (or any respiratory illness), the USDA recommends calling your veterinary clinic for advice. Make sure you tell your veterinarian if your pet was exposed to someone who was sick with COVID-19. If your veterinarian thinks your pet should be tested for the virus, they will contact state animal health officials, who will decide whether samples should be taken for testing.

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.

