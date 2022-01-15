"This is one of the most comfortable N95 masks that I've worn. I can actually breathe, and the straps are comfortable," said one Bona Fide Masks customer. "My husband [flies] often, and he was able to wear this mask the entire flight. It was well fitted, secure, yet comfortable. I also gave my daughter some, as she does rotations in hospitals and she needs to be well protected, and so far so good." Plus, the company offers fast shipping and really cares about the customers, they added.