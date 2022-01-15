N95 Respirators Are Selling Out, but This NIOSH-Approved Mask Is Still in Stock—and It's on Sale
Omicron now accounts for 73% of COVID-19 cases in the US. As cases of this highly contagious variant surge, so has the demand for high quality face masks, such as N95s and other medical-grade masks. Thankfully, some stores still have NIOSH-approved N95 masks, and this one from Bona Fide Masks is still in stock and on sale.
The Harley N95 Respirator Face Mask filters 95% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns and is NIOSH-approved, which means that the mask has undergone rigorous testing for quality and fit by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Designed with a padded nose-piece and over-the-head, latex-free straps, the respirator molds to the contours of your face and leaves no gaps, making for a comfortable and secure fit. Plus, it's foldable for easy storage and transport.
To buy: Harley N95 Respirator Face Mask, $45 for 20 (was $110); bonafidemasks.com
Unlike N95 counterfeits, this mask has a NIOSH approval number, NIOSH markings, and is searchable under the NIOSH Certified Equipment List (CEL). If a mask isn't in the CEL database, it's not NIOSH approved, per the CDC. Additionally, counterfeit masks may have decorative fabric and add-ons like sequins.
The smallest box of Harley N95 masks comes with 20 respirators, but you can buy larger quantities (as many as 500,000) depending on your needs. While increased demand for these masks have caused some shipping delays, customers said the shipping is "top notch" and "fast." This mask has more than 1,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers are sharing positive feedback in the reviews section.
"This is one of the most comfortable N95 masks that I've worn. I can actually breathe, and the straps are comfortable," said one Bona Fide Masks customer. "My husband [flies] often, and he was able to wear this mask the entire flight. It was well fitted, secure, yet comfortable. I also gave my daughter some, as she does rotations in hospitals and she needs to be well protected, and so far so good." Plus, the company offers fast shipping and really cares about the customers, they added.
"Of all the kinds of masks we have tried, Harley N95 has the best fit and the best filtration," another wrote. "This mask makes us feel safer."
Originally $110, a box of 20 Harley N95 Respirator face masks has been discounted to $45. Order the NIOSH-approved respirators at this price while you can.