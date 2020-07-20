Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s just as important to wear a mask correctly as it is to wear one at all.

An important part of slowing the spread of coronavirus is wearing a face mask—but adhering to the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to simply wear a mask isn’t enough. You should also be wearing it correctly.

According to the CDC, that means washing your hands before putting on your face mask and making sure it covers your nose and mouth once in place. It should also fit snugly against your face and remain there until you leave a public setting. Sounds pretty simple, right? But it turns out, it’s not that easy with some designs.

A poorly constructed mask can slide down your face, ride up above your chin, or even move side-to-side during wear. When it moves out of the correct positioning, it may allow virus-carrying droplets to escape the mask and reduce its effectiveness. An easy way to avoid this issue is opting for a face mask with a nose wire to keep it in place.

A moldable nose wire lets you personalize the fit of your mask to ensure it’s hugging the skin (though never restricting your breathing). Not only does this prevent the mask from moving around on your face, but it also prevents hot air from escaping around your nose, which is a huge factor in uncomfortable glasses fog. Plus, it’s better for physical activity like biking or running.

Because it’s such a small element in the ever-evolving world of face masks, it can be hard to determine which masks are outfitted with this game-changing feature. Luckily, we’ve seen countless types of face masks and, of course, tried plenty of styles ourselves at Health. As a result, it was easy to find tons of top-rated face masks with nose wires available to shop right now. Read on to discover 10 masks that’ll stay put through any activity.

1. NxTStop Travleisure Face Mask

Image zoom Amazon

These lightweight face masks have already sold out several times on Amazon thanks to their breathable, fitted design. It starts with a sweat-wicking bamboo fabric that’s anti-wrinkle, odor-resistant, and extra soft, which is then sewn into a face-hugging mask with an adjustable nose wire and under-chin gusset that create a seal against the skin. That means these masks are great for exercising or wearing out and about—and they even come in child sizes.

Available at thenxtstop.com, $14

2. MSAAEX Disposable Face Masks

Image zoom Amazon

An adjustable nose bridge is a common feature in disposable face masks because it ensures a secure fit—but that doesn’t mean every mask is the same. These 3-ply masks with more than 100 5-star reviews on Amazon are a great single-use option. Shoppers say they’re comfortable enough to wear for a 10-hour workday and actually stay on your face without falling or slipping down.

Available at amazon.com, $20 (was $30)

3. Caraa Universal Masks

Image zoom Caraa Sport

Health’s executive editor Dara Kapoor says these masks stay in place better than any other she’s tried—and that’s no surprise when you look at the thoughtful design. It combines a lightweight and bendable nose wire with adjustable elastic ear loops for a snug fit every time. These adaptable elements also make them great for kids’ little faces, according to Kapoor. Plus, the face masks are made with 100% cotton, so they’re actually breathable for hot summer days. (Note: These masks are expected to ship on or before July 30.)

Available at caraasport.com, 5 for $25

4. Gap Adult Face Mask

Image zoom Gap

Gap released its all-cotton face masks earlier this spring, and the style has already earned more than 500 positive reviews. It’s proof a brand can take a simple design—3 layers of fabric, 2 elastic ear loops, and an adjustable nose clamp—and create a quality product that delivers wear after wear. And thanks to the machine-washable construction, they’ll last you a long time.

Available at gap.com, 3 for $15

5. Etsy Face Mask with Nose Wire

Image zoom Etsy

You’ll find over 100,000 listings for face masks with nose wires on Etsy, but Bewellgroup is one of the top shops. The California-based company sells washable cloth face masks in a handful of styles, and its face mask with a nose wire and filter pocket is a popular pick. As the name suggests, the comfortable design has a nose wire and filter pocket along with 4 layers of cotton protection and adjustable ear loops. It’s currently stocked in 9 patterns, with new colorways added every two weeks.

Available at etsy.com, $12

6. Eczema Honey Co.

Image zoom Eczema

Reviewers say to prepare for all the compliments you’ll get while wearing this minimalist mask. The all-white mask is made with 3 layers of cotton fabric and embroidered with a small bee—Eczema Honey’s adorable logo—so it looks stylish whether you’re going to the grocery store or dining outdoors. And thanks to adjustable ear straps and a bendable nose wire, it’ll also feel great and stay in place.

Available at eczemahoneyco.com, $10

7. Vida Protective Face Mask

Image zoom Vida

A metal nose piece is just one small part of what makes this Vida Mask a great option. Made with 2 layers of 100% cotton, the protective mask comes with a pocket for removable filters—every order comes with one free multi-layer filter, with additional filters available for purchase—and has adjustable ear straps. You can choose from 8 different colors and order a single, pair, or multi-pack.

Available at shopvida.com, $10

8. Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Face Mask

Image zoom Los Angeles Apparel

This 100% cotton mask from Los Angeles Apparel gives you the best of both worlds: It has an adjustable nose piece, but also features unique DIY ear straps that can be looped around your head and neck to avoid uncomfortable behind-the-ear face mask irritation. The personalization continues with 43 different colorways that allow you to express your individual style while doing your part to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Available at losangelesapparel.net, 3 for $30

9. Sanctuary Summer Lightweight Masks

Image zoom Sanctuary

Celebs like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas flocked to Los Angeles-based brand Sanctuary for face masks earlier this year. And now, Sanctuary is continuing to innovate with seasonal designs, like it’s lightweight masks for summer. The limited-edition style is made with 2 layers of a breathable cotton and Muslin blend and features a bendable nose wire for a secure fit. You can pre-order the 5-pack, which is expected to ship August 1, but you can check out the brand’s other styles if you need an earlier arrival date.

Available at sanctuaryclothing.com, 5 for $28

10. Vistaprint Mask

Image zoom Vista

You won’t have to choose between style and safety with Vistaprint’s high-quality masks. They come in countless designs that include bold patterns, basic colors, and customizable graphics printed onto lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric for all-day comfort. But most importantly, they also feature adjustable straps, a bendable nose bridge, and a 3-dimension chin structure that keep the mask secured to your face. There’s even an optional filter pocket for additional protection.

Available at vistaprint.com, $18

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.