Best Multipack: Tommie Copper Community Wear Face Masks

Expert Wears: Glasses about 80% of the time

Used for: One year

Anti-Fog Rating: 4.5/5

Pros: Breathable, adjustable straps

Cons: Nose piece lifts glasses off face (resolved with extra adjustments)

"These masks are secure, which is something I truly appreciate. I often have a hard time finding face masks that aren't too big and actually fit my face, so the adjustable straps and nose piece are great additions. Once I adjust the mask to the fit I like, it legit doesn't move, and I can easily wear it for an extended period of time without ever having to adjust it. This is yet another reason why I like wearing these masks, as that locked-in-place feeling means I can wear my glasses without any issues. My glasses don't fog up, and I don't have to worry about them falling out of place—so I also avoid having to touch my face when I'm out and about. The masks are soft, too, which is yet another bonus." — Jennifer Maldonado, ecommerce editor