If plastic ear extenders never seem to fit you just right, consider investing in a higher-end option, like this fabric mask extender. It’s made with an extra-stretchy fabric that hugs the back of your head and has a small buckle adjustment that allows you to perfect the fit with every wear. Also built with sturdy clips that lock onto your mask’s ear straps, the top-rated accessory is both comfortable and breathable. Naturally, shoppers say these are “the best” of all options and have discovered they work for both large heads and people wearing hearing aids.