Dr. Ratner explained that if you have no symptoms, a negative result on a rapid antigen test is sufficient because even if there are small amounts of untraceable coronavirus, it won't be enough to spread to anyone else. If you have symptoms (like a cold, scratchy throat, loss of taste or smell, fever, or flu-like symptoms) you should take a rapid antigen test as a first measure. If the test is positive, immediately isolate (for at least five days), and when possible, get a PCR test to confirm. If the test is negative, you should still get a PCR test to confirm because symptoms indicate there might still be small traces of the virus that could spread through coughing, sneezing, etc. If you think you've been exposed to someone with COVID, you should also get tested.