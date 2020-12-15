These Colorful Reusable Face Masks Have Sold Out Several Times—and Now They’re Discounted at Nordstrom

“Really wish I hadn’t wasted so much money on other masks that I’ll probably never wear again because I found these!”
By Rebecca Deczynski
December 15, 2020
While first responders and residents of long-term care facilities may be starting to receive the coronavirus vaccine, social distancing and masks will still be a normal part of our everyday lives for months to come. With that in mind, you might find yourself looking to get a few new face coverings to add to your rotation for trips to the grocery store—and now you can get one popular design at a discounted price. Baggu’s 3-Pack Assorted Organic Cotton Adult Face Masks ($24; nordstrom.com) are currently on sale at Nordstrom.

The bag brand launched its face masks in May, and they sold out multiple times over the course of the summer. It’s not hard to see why: Their vibrant color palette offers a refreshing alternative to neutrals, and (most importantly) they’re comfortable and breathable. 

Their magic lies in their smart design. The reusable masks are made with heavy quilter’s cotton, which the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine found performed the highest level of filtration, compared to other fabrics. They have a pocket where a filter can be inserted, as well as a nose wire and adjustable ear loops.

Plus, the folded layers of the mask allow it to sit flat against the nose and chin, securing the fit. “Because this design directs the air downward when one exhales rather than upward like other masks, MY GLASSES DON'T FOG!!!” wrote one happy Nordstrom shopper. “This has become much more important now that the cold weather is upon us. I'm no longer temporarily blinded when I enter the market or a store! This fits my wide-ish face just fine, and the chin flap isn't a problem with my husband's neatly-trimmed goatee. This is my favorite mask, without a doubt.”

While the Baggu masks are available in a variety of playful colors and patterns, the Daisy print is one of the most popular options. “Masks, masks, masks, we've all been around the lot, from CVS to Amazon. At first, I always like the mask, but the romance fades quickly. Not this time!” wrote a Nordstrom reviewer. “I feel protected and secure in this mask. The daisy prints are cute and the fabric is good quality. This romance is here to stay!”

Normally $32, Baggu’s mask three-packs are currently available for $24 at Nordstrom—that’s just $8 a piece. So if you’re in the market for a new face covering (or you need a few more small gifts), now is the time to hop on this deal. 

