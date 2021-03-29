Amy Schumer Just Got Red Carpet Ready to Get Her COVID-19 Vaccine

She even cut a hole in her gown, right where she received her vaccine.

After more than a year of living through a pandemic, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a really big deal—and Amy Schumer made sure to dress for the occasion.

Schumer, 39, shared through a series of Instagram Stories that she wore her "fanciest dress" to get vaccinated against the virus. She chose a striking bronze sequined dress to celebrate the occasion, with a special hole cut out of the left arm, right where she could receive her vaccine.

Amy-Schumer-COVID-Vaccine-GettyImages-1187255275 Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

While waiting to get the jab, Schumer also apparently gave fellow vaccine-getters a quick comedy show. "Some people are scared of getting the vaccine," she said in the Instagram Stories video. "I don't care what's in there, you know? Shoot it in my p—y. I don't care."

The actress and comedian shared a video of herself the moment she got the COVID-19 vaccine. You can see her grimacing a bit right before the needle goes in, but its over much sooner than she expects. "That's it?" she asked the person who gave her a shot, before letting out a laugh. "We got the vaccine!" she cheered as people around her clapped.

Schumer shared more footage from her experience in an Instagram post, revealing that she didn't just wear her gown for laughs—it's for a good cause.

"I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too. #downtogown if you want to join me and support @pencilsforkidsinc take a pick of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suit or nicest dress," she wrote. "Use #downtogown Nice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing."

Schumer, like many others, has had a challenging year on top of the pandemic. She revealed in September on Instagram that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.

"Anyone get LYME this summer?" she wrote in the caption of a throwback photo of herself fishing as a kid. "I got it and I'm on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years." Schumer also said that she felt "good" and is "excited to get rid of it."

Schumer also shared in April 2020 that she could only visit her father Gordon, who has multiple sclerosis and is in an assisted living facility, from a distance. In a clip she shared to Instagram that's since been removed, Schumer can be seen holding her toddler son Gene, while waving a sign that says, "Hi grandpa! We love you!" at a window where her father is.

But in Mid-march of 2021, Schumer shared in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was finally able to visit with her dad. "Big day. First real visit with my dad in a year," she wrote. "Learned my mom can play the shofar and we started dressing Gene like the guy at the party with drugs. How was your day?"

She ended her vaccine saga on a sweet, thankful note: "Thank you heroes. You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all. I love you New York and everyone working at this site every #downtogown @guyoseary will donate 5 dollars for each suit or dress to pencils4kids.org thanks guy!"