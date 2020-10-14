If you’ve already snagged a pair of AirPods at their lowest price ever and invested in a new Ring doorbell, you might not think there’s much left for you to shop in this year’s Prime Day sale. But the unexpected events of 2020—namely a pandemic—have put a new health essential on everyone’s shopping list: face masks.
Recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of coronavirus, face masks are the must-have accessory for every public outing. They help prevent the spread of the virus from carriers, and, like it or not, will remain a necessity well into the new year. That’s why Prime Day 2020 is your perfect chance to grow your collection with markdowns on tons of face masks.
You’ll have the option to stock up on disposable masks or buy popular reusable designs, like the Levi’s Reversible Face Mask, at a steep discount until midnight tonight when Prime Day ends—and takes these unbeatable sales with it. The only catch is that you’ll need to be a Prime Member to score these sale prices. Luckily, you can snag a free 30-day trial. So you’ll not only get access to these awesome face mask deals, but free shipping, video streaming, and e-book access.
Well, what are you waiting for? Scroll down for the best deals on face masks:
