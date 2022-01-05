Abigail Breslin, Who Lost Dad to COVID, Responds to Instagram Commenter Who Criticized Her for Wearing a Mask

Celebrities regularly deal with mean comments on social media, but Abigail Breslin made it clear in a new series of Instagram posts that she's not having it.

Breslin, who lost her father to COVID-19 in February, shared a screenshot from the comments of a post of herself riding a rollercoaster while in Las Vegas. The original post, which Breslin simply captioned, "Vegas, Baby," showed the Scream Queens star wearing a surgical mask on the ride next to other people.

The subsequent screenshot post highlighted a comment from someone with the username @chesty1987 that said, "Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?" Breslin responded underneath that comment with this: "That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid. You can kindly go f— off now."

"Sorry not sorry," Breslin, 25, continued in the caption of that post. "Although I love ignorant comments (sarcasm obviously), I just can't tolerate it from someone with the username 'chesty1987.'"

Breslin shared the news of her father's death on Instagram in late February in an emotional post that featured several snapshots of her dad. "Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I'm in shock and devastation," she said in the caption. "At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received."

Unfortunately, @chesty1987 wasn't done with their comments after Breslin's response. Breslin shared another screenshot of a follow-up comment from the poster that said, "I'm pretty sure wearing a mask isn't going to save anyone's life lol. Clearly I know more than her if she thinks someone who wasn't wearing a mask killed her father when in reality he was weak." After sharing the post, Breslin urged other people to report the commenter, adding, "To say my dad died because he was 'weak' is something I will not tolerate."

Plenty of people defended Breslin in the comments. "Some people really have no idea how to treat others with respect. To comment something like they did is absolutely abhorrent," one said. "The audacity for talking like this, apparently that person hasn't suffered anything like it for it to be thinking this way," another said. "Thanks to people like this, the pandemic keeps growing and we who actually care and protect ourselves are in danger."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone over the age of two wear a mask in indoor public places that covers their face and nose to prevent the spread of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets that spread through the air when you cough, sneeze, talk, shout, or sing, the CDC says.

"Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others," the CDC explains. "Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth."

Breslin shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of herself posing unmasked with a group of friends, writing, "I think we're cute," in the caption.

That post also came under fire from a commenter, who was the subject of a new screenshot Instagram post from Breslin. In it, commenter @monica253684 wrote, "She's upset that people are not wearing their masks but yet here nobody is…what a hypocrite."

Breslin responded with this: "We took ours off for one photo. Everyone present was vaccinated as well as being tested beforehand. I was calling someone out for telling me my father was 'weak' because he passed away from Covid and said I was a 'pathetic loser' for wearing my mask on a public ride with strangers. I wear my mask always around others except for friends I know are vaccinated and have been tested beforehand."

Breslin wrote in the comments of that post that this would be her last for a while "because I do not need to further explain myself."