During my first time wearing it, I noticed that the mask felt lighter than others. While other masks felt tight against my mouth and pinched my nose, this N95 extended away from my face in a way that made me feel like I was wearing nothing at all. Even after a full day of wear—from the subway to the office to the grocery store—my mask stayed securely on my face without slipping. Best of all, I could actually breathe. The air coming through the mask felt fresh and crisp, and, unlike other N95s I tried, I didn't experience the claustrophobic sensation of hot air trapped against my face. I ended my day with a treadmill jog at my local gym, and was shocked to find I could even breathe with this mask on during cardio without huffing and puffing.