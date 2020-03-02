Image zoom Adobe Stock

It’s official: everyone is panicking about the new coronavirus, COVID-19. This is despite assertions from government agencies and experts that the general risk to the public is low, and assurance from doctors that the majority of people who contract the virus have very mild symptoms.

Of course, certain people are more vulnerable than others. The World Health Organization says the very elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions are at the greatest risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus. When it comes to pregnant women, the official word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that expectant moms “might” be more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19, because their bodies go through immunologic and physiologic changes.

However, there’s still no information from published scientific reports about the susceptibility of pregnant women to the new coronavirus. This is because there simply isn’t a lot of data on pregnant women with COVID-19, infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, MD, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, tells Health.

“Understanding the course of infection in pregnant women is a very important research question that needs to be answered,” he says. “Pregnant women should also be included in antiviral trials and vaccine trials.”

Dr. Adalja points out that pregnancy reduces respiratory reserve, which means respiratory infections can be worse in pregnant women. “We have seen this with influenza,” he says.

But the biggest concern to a pregnant woman may be whether her unborn child is at risk. If she contracts the virus, can she pass it to the fetus?

To date, there is no evidence of in utero transmission, Dr. Adalja states. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but it’s more likely that the virus would be passed to a baby after birth, from close contact with a person carrying the virus.

Currently there isn’t an approved vaccine to prevent the coronavirus; vaccines have been developed and are currently being tested on animals, but the best-case scenario is that human trials will take place later this year, per the BBC. So medical advice focuses on preventative measures to try to stop the virus from spreading.

“The info and advice we give pregnant women is the same as it is for the general population,” Rebecca C. Brightman, MD, assistant clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive medicine at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, tells Health.

The most important thing pregnant woman can do to protect themselves from the virus is to avoid contact with anyone who has symptoms of the flu or an upper respiratory infection, says Dr. Brightman. If you don’t feel well, stay at home. And if respiratory symptoms develop (such as a nasal congestion, a runny nose, sneezing, or a cough), make sure you see a doctor.

“All individuals—pregnant or not—should practice good hand-washing measures, namely washing regular with soap and using hand sanitizers,” says Dr. Brightman. “Cover your mouth or nose when you sneeze, using your sleeve or a tissue, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.”

