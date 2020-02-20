When the novel coronavirus outbreak was first discovered in December 2019, researchers scrambled to begin studying the deadly virus in hopes of figuring out how it works and how it can be eradicated. Now, Chinese researchers claim to have made a major breakthrough in understanding how the virus spreads—and why it's so infectious.

According to new research from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC), those with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (aka, COVID-19) have live virus in stool specimens. That means, in addition to spreading via close contact with the respiratory secretions of patients (aka, droplets produced by coughing or sneezing), COVID-19 can also be transmitted via a fecal-oral route.

Essentially, COVID-19 can pass from person to person "if an infected person does not wash their hands properly after using the bathroom," Jeremy Brown, MD, director of the Office of Emergency Care Research at the National Institutes of Health and author of Influenza: The Hundred-Year Hunt to Cure the Deadliest Disease in History, tells Health. He adds that lots of infections—including Hepatitis, cholera, and viruses that cause gastroenteritis—are also transmitted this way.

Another investigation, published February 17, 2020 in the journal Emerging Microbes & Infections found that rectal swabs may be the best method for testing for COVID-19. After testing oral swabs, anal swabs, and blood samples from patients at the Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital in central China, researchers found that anal swabs can detect novel coronavirus even when oral tests come up negative. The virus can also be detected via blood, per researchers.

Some symptoms of COVID-19 come into play here, too. While most agencies have reported coronavirus symptoms to mimic the flu, with fever, cough, and shortness of breath, a February 7, 2020 investigation published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that, out of 138 patients in a Wuhan hospital, 14 of them experienced symptoms of diarrhea and nausea one or two days prior to development of fever and labored breathing.

Overall, these findings can help explain why COVID-19 seems to be spreading so rapidly—especially in situations where people are in close contact with each other, like cruise ships (as of February 20, a total of 626 cases of the virus have been linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with two patients who have died from the virus). "This virus has many routes of transmission, which can partially explain its strong transmission and fast transmission speed," explains the CCDC report.

And from a public health standpoint, the researchers explain that their findings have “important public health significance”—that by practicing proper hygiene, the disease has a better chance of being kept at bay. Those practices include, "strengthening health publicity and education; maintaining environmental health and personal hygiene; drinking boiled water, avoiding raw food consumption, and implementing separate meal systems in epidemic areas; frequently washing hands and disinfecting of surfaces of objects in households, toilets, public places, and transportation vehicles; and disinfecting the excreta and environment of patients in medical facilities to prevent water and food contamination from patients’ stool samples,” according to the CCDC.

Dr. Brown agrees: “Overall this report means that good hand washing hygiene, as well as careful and hygienic food preparation," are important ways to help prevent the spread of any disease—apparently now, COVID-19 included.

