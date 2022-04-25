Despite mandates being lifted, the CDC guidelines remain clear: "Wearing a well-fitted mask along with vaccination, self-testing, and physical distancing, helps protect you and others by reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19." The ideal scenario would be that everyone wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, of course, but if you're the only one in the room (train, bus, or plane) wearing one, rest assured that you will have a high level of protection. In fact, a CDC study published in February 2022, suggests that wearing a well-fitting respirator (N95 or KN95) decreases your chances of testing positive for COVID-19 by 83%, and even a single surgical mask can decrease the risk of contracting the virus by 66%.