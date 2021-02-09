This KN95 mask boasts a form-fitting design, a flexible nose piece, and elastic ear loops that are comfortable on your ears. Each mask has also been tested and proven to block more than 95 percent of particles, according to the brand — it also notes that the masks should fit nicely on most face shapes and sizes, as long as there is a distance of 3.5 inches from the middle of the nose to the chin. “These seem to be very good for the money,” wrote one shopper. “Each box has a tamper-proof seal to make sure the masks haven’t been replaced, and each pack (comes in packs of 10) has a QA certification in each sealed back. Mask fits me and the wife much better and more comfortably than the N95 masks that we had been using.”