The Real Reason Why You’re Always Catching a Cold After a Vacation

There are a slew of possible reasons you might feel under the weather after a getaway. For one, we tend to abandon our usual routines during vacation—perhaps we stay out later, drink a little more, and eat less healthy. Not surprisingly, all that can cause your immune system to take a hit, weakening your body’s ability to fight off unwanted bugs. Couple that with the fact that airports, buses, trains, and hotel rooms are brimming with germs, and you can see why you’re much more likely to catch something while in transit.