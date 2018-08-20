14 Classroom Germs to Watch Out for This Back-to-School Season

If you think your kids are sick a lot during the school year, that’s because they are. Children in day care or in school can have as many as 8 to 12 colds a year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. And that’s just respiratory infections. Often colds and other germ-triggered conditions aren’t that serious and symptoms disappear on their own (if they can't be treated by a doctor). But isn’t it better to prevent them in the first place?

Here’s how to protect your kids from germs that tend to circulate in classrooms.