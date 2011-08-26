10 Places With Measles or Other Outbreaks

Minnesota has had at least 23 cases of measles in 2011, mostly in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis. In one week, 17 cases were reported.



The outbreak started when a 30-month-old child returned from Kenya and infected three children at a child-care center and one person who lived with him. That person went on to infect others.



"Measles is remarkably contagious," says Melinda Wharton, MD, deputy director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "You can contract measles from a room where someone with measles has been. It's possible to walk through an airport and get measles."