Infectious Diseases, Explained

Caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other organisms, infectious diseases range from mild to life-threatening. They can be spread from person to person, transmitted by insects or animals, or picked up through contaminated food. Many can be prevented with vaccines. 

Here Are the Symptoms of E. Coli

 The CDC is advising people to avoid romaine lettuce after a multi-state E. Coli outbreak. 
How Worried Should You Be About Measles?

An infectious disease expert weighs in on the symptoms and complications of measles and the MMR vaccine's safety and effectiveness
11 Things You Need to Know About Meningitis

This serious, sometimes lethal infection can strike without warning and progress within hours. Here are the facts about the different types of meningitis, the symptoms for each, and how meningitis is treated.
Thousands of People Were Exposed to Mumps at a Cheerleading Competition. What Is Mumps?

Health officials sent a letter to all participants, warning them to watch for symptoms of the highly contagious virus.
A Polio-Like 'Mystery Illness' Is on the Rise, and the CDC Is Concerned. Here's What You Should Know

Cases have increased since 2014, mostly among children. 
I Got Dengue Fever After a Surf Vacation In Costa Rica. Here's What It Really Feels Like

When my friends and I all came down with the same strange symptoms, we knew something was very wrong. 
Florida Teen Dies After Contracting Mono—Her Heartbroken Father Says 'It Was Too Far, Too Fast'

Ariana Rae Delfs, 17, suffered constant headaches and cold-like symptoms before her tragic death.
Measles Can Cause 'Immune Amnesia' According to New Studies—Here's What That Means

Just one more reason to be pro-vaccination.
This Woman Dressed Up as Measles for Halloween and Reddit Has No Idea What She Was Thinking

Former North Carolina Senator Kay Hagan Has Died From Powassan Virus at Age 66

What Is Enterovirus? Here's What to Know, According to an Infectious Disease Specialist

Not Washing Your Hands After You Poop Is More Dangerous Than Eating Raw Meat—Here's Why

Man Who Lost Arms, Legs and Nose After Being Licked by Dog Says He Won't Give Up His Beloved Pup

"We just love her to death," Greg Manteufel said of his pooch.

14-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Her Life After Contracting EEE, a Rare Mosquito-Borne Illness

Can You Get Flesh-Eating Bacteria From a Pool?

What to Know About the Zika Virus and Its Symptoms, According to Experts

North Carolina Man Dies from Brain-Eating Amoeba After Swimming in a Water Park

What Is Hookworm? An Infectious Disease Expert Explains What You Need To Know

What Is Malaria, and Where Are You Most at Risk?

Texas Father of 6 Dies of Flesh-Eating Bacteria Despite Never Going in the Water

Woman Gets Flesh-Eating Bacteria That ‘Spreads Really Quickly’ After Swimming at Virginia Beach

Is Legionnaires’ Disease Contagious? Here’s What to Know About the Outbreak in Atlanta

Mom Charged With Felony After Letting Her Daughter Lick a Tongue Depressor at Doctor’s Office

Woman Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Walking on Florida Beach Near Her Home

Cryptosporidiosis Is An Illness Spread by Contaminated Pool Water—Here's What You Need to Know

12-Year-Old Girl Gets Life-Threatening Flesh-Eating Disease After Swimming at a Florida Beach

How to Get Rid of Mosquito Bites, According to an Expert

Flesh-Eating Bacteria on New Jersey Beaches Are Rising Because of Climate Change—What You Need to Know

Sepsis Can Cause a Red Line on Your Skin—Here’s What You Need to Know

What Is Rat Bite Fever? What You Need to Know About This Potentially Fatal Illness

This Man Got Rabies After Discovering a Bat in His iPad Case

What is Alongshan Virus, the New, Possibly Tickborne Illness Infecting People in China

Two Maggots Burrowed in This Woman’s Scalp While She Was on Vacation—Here’s How That Happens

What Is Rat Lungworm? Here's What You Need to Know About the Disease Carried by New Guinea Flatworms in Texas

What Is Powassan Virus? This Tick-borne Illness Can Cause Fatal Swelling of the Brain

What Is Chikungunya? This Mosquito-Borne Virus Causes Severe Joint Pain

Canine Brucellosis in Humans: What You Need to Know About This Infection You Can Get From Your Dog

Actress and Singer Doris Day Has Died of Pneumonia—but How Does That Happen?

