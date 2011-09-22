Think about your goals, and whether you might be able to achieve them without an operation.

"Everyone needs to make their own decision," says Harvey Winkler, MD, co-chief of urogynecology and director of female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at North Shore–Long Island Jewish Health System in Great Neck, N.Y. Surgery is the best approach, he says, "if you're looking for the one-shot deal that's going to give you the best dryness option."

It's no guarantee of a cure, but studies have found that 85% to 90% of women are completely dry within a year after surgery.