15 IBS Treatments That Can Help Relieve Symptoms, According to Experts

A couple of small studies show a possible link between IBS and vitamin D deficiency, with one study finding that 82% of the participants with IBS had vitamin D deficiency. While experts aren’t clear on exactly how the sunshine vitamin affects your gut, it’s reasonable to ask your doctor to check your vitamin D levels, Dr. Sam says. Generally, a blood level of vitamin D between 20-50 ng/mL is adequate, with levels under 20 ng/mL being considered inadequate, according to the National Institutes of Health. If your levels are low, talk to your doc about taking a supplement; you don't want to wind up with one of the 26 health problems linked to low vitamin D.

Plus, there’s even some evidence that vitamin D supplement might actually improve IBS symptoms. A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Medicine showed that women who took vitamin D supplements for six weeks had improvement in IBS symptoms and quality of life.