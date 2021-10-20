Conducting a physical exam and getting your health history will be important. There, they can talk to you about when you first noticed excessive sweating, as that will provide a clue as to the type of hyperhidrosis. You'll also talk about where you sweat and how it impacts your day-to-day life. Your doctor will also go over any medications you may be taking to see how they may impact the amount you sweat. If they suspect that an underlying disease or disorder is the cause of sweating, you may also receive additional testing specific to the suspected medical condition.