What Is HIV?

Human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, is a virus that attacks the body’s infection-fighting immune system. Today’s treatments help lower the amount of virus in the blood so people who are HIV-positive can live healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He's HIV Positive: 'I Do Feel the Need to Talk About This'

“When Queer Eye came out, it was really difficult because I was like, ‘Do I want to talk about my status?' "
16 HIV Symptoms Every Woman Needs to Know

Sometimes symptoms of HIV don't appear for years after infection, but here are early HIV signs to look for.
What Is a Vampire Facial? What to Know About the Treatment That May Have Left 2 People in New Mexico With HIV

This beauty procedure requires extra caution.
A Second Patient Has Been Cured of HIV—How Does That Even Happen?

Investigators say the so-called "London patient" is in long-term remission.
New Jersey Medical Center May Have Exposed This Patient to Hepatitis B—Could It Happen Near You?

The surgery facility blamed lapses in infection control and warned thousands of patients they may have been exposed to hepatitis and HIV.
10 Things You Never Knew About HIV and AIDS

World AIDS Day is an opportunity to take stock of the epidemic’s scope and the everyday impact of the virus.
More on HIV

Woman, 45, Who Was Diagnosed with HIV at 18, Shares Her Powerful Story: 'I Believe in Life'

She is the founder of one of the largest support forums on Facebook for people living with HIV and AIDS.
Clients Who Underwent Vampire Facials at New Mexico Spa Urged to Get Tested for HIV

Vampire facials use the client’s own blood to refresh the skin on their face.
Georgia Teacher Allegedly Had Sex With Teen Boy and Knowingly Exposed Him to HIV

Drag Queen Lady Q Shares Moving Story About Her HIV Diagnosis and the Struggle to Love Her "Queer Brown Body."

Child With HIV Has Been in Remission For Nearly 9 Years Without Drugs

Drug-Resistant HIV Is On the Rise

How a Tiny, Implantable Drug Could Prevent HIV

All HIV

How to Prevent HIV

You Can Now Locate the Nearest STD Clinic on Tinder

Here's Why Some People Go Off Their HIV Meds and Why That's a Really Bad Idea

Gay Men Can Now Give Blood, After a Wait

There's a Pill That Prevents HIV, So Why Aren't People Taking It?

What Does It Mean to Have 'Undetectable' HIV?

7 Myths About HIV and the Facts You Need to Know

4 Success Stories in the Fight Against AIDS in 2013

Cancer-Fighting Bread Crusts, Deadly Poppy Tea, and Anti-Aging in an IV

Gum Disease May Reactivate AIDS Virus

Circumcision Reduces Risk of Herpes, HPV Infection

Man Free of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

