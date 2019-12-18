What Is Herpes Simplex?

Infection with herpes simplex virus (HSV) is one of the most common infections in the world. There are two types of HSV—herpes simplex virus 1 and herpes simplex virus 2—that cause oral and genital herpes.

Most Recent

Why Herpes Isn't as Bad as You Think (and a Lot More Common)

Why Herpes Isn't as Bad as You Think (and a Lot More Common)

What to know about the sexually transmitted infection, in light of the scandalous headlines about Usher.
Read More
Everything You Think You Know About Herpes Is Wrong

Everything You Think You Know About Herpes Is Wrong

Hate to break it to you, but you probably have herpes.
Read More
4 Questions You Probably Have About Dating With Herpes

4 Questions You Probably Have About Dating With Herpes

How exactly does herpes spread?
Read More
Can You Get Herpes From Lipstick? This Woman Sued Sephora Claiming She Did

Can You Get Herpes From Lipstick? This Woman Sued Sephora Claiming She Did

A California woman sued the makeup retailer after sampling a new lip color. Can you really catch herpes that way?
Read More
Is It a Canker Sore or a Cold Sore–and How Do You Get Rid of It?

Is It a Canker Sore or a Cold Sore–and How Do You Get Rid of It?

For starters, only one is contagious.
Read More
How to Get Rid of a Cold Sore Fast–and Avoid Getting Another One

How to Get Rid of a Cold Sore Fast–and Avoid Getting Another One

Read More

More Herpes Simplex

The Best Cold Sore Treatments for Fast Relief, According to Dermatologists

The Best Cold Sore Treatments for Fast Relief, According to Dermatologists

Smart recipes have never tasted so sweet
Read More
A Kiss May Have Caused a Baby's Tragic Death. Now, Her Parents Are Warning Others

A Kiss May Have Caused a Baby's Tragic Death. Now, Her Parents Are Warning Others

An Iowa newborn developed meningitis brought on by the herpes virus, which was likely transmitted by a family friend or relative. Here's what adults needs to know about how vulnerable infants are, and the steps that can keep them safe.
Read More
You Can’t be on The Bachelor if You Have This STD—But That’s a Ridiculous Rule

You Can’t be on The Bachelor if You Have This STD—But That’s a Ridiculous Rule

Read More
Herpes Simplex 1 vs. Herpes Simplex 2—and Why the Difference Matters

Herpes Simplex 1 vs. Herpes Simplex 2—and Why the Difference Matters

Read More
3 Reasons Not to Get a Herpes Blood Test

3 Reasons Not to Get a Herpes Blood Test

Read More
I Was Ashamed of My Herpes Until I Figured Out How to Treat It

I Was Ashamed of My Herpes Until I Figured Out How to Treat It

Read More

Mel B Speaks Out After Temporarily Going Blind in One Eye from Herpes

“She’s doing fine now, she’s not blind.”

All Herpes Simplex

13 Sneaky Causes of Sinus Infections

13 Sneaky Causes of Sinus Infections

Read More
The Best (and Worst) Cold Medicines Available Right Now, According to Doctors

The Best (and Worst) Cold Medicines Available Right Now, According to Doctors

Read More
11 Reasons You Have a Stuffy Nose–and What to Do About It

11 Reasons You Have a Stuffy Nose–and What to Do About It

Read More
7 Reasons You Can't Stop Coughing

7 Reasons You Can't Stop Coughing

Read More
20 Surprising Ways to Prevent Colds and Flu

20 Surprising Ways to Prevent Colds and Flu

Read More
10 Biggest Myths About The Flu

10 Biggest Myths About The Flu

Read More
11 Signs It's More Serious Than the Common Cold

11 Signs It's More Serious Than the Common Cold

Read More
10 Ways to Stay Healthy During the Holidays

10 Ways to Stay Healthy During the Holidays

Read More
8 Things You Never Knew About Nosebleeds

8 Things You Never Knew About Nosebleeds

Read More
What to Do When You Have a Fever

What to Do When You Have a Fever

Read More
10 Ways You May Put Yourself at Risk for Flu (Without Realizing It!)

10 Ways You May Put Yourself at Risk for Flu (Without Realizing It!)

Read More
How Can You Stop a Cold? Here are 9 Ways to Ease Symptoms ASAP

How Can You Stop a Cold? Here are 9 Ways to Ease Symptoms ASAP

Read More
Feel-Better Products for Cold and Flu Season

Feel-Better Products for Cold and Flu Season

Read More
14 Classroom Germs to Watch Out for This Back-to-School Season

14 Classroom Germs to Watch Out for This Back-to-School Season

Read More
The 2019 Flu Season is Coming—Here's What You Need To Know

The 2019 Flu Season is Coming—Here's What You Need To Know

Read More
6 Foods to Eat to Help Prevent the Flu

6 Foods to Eat to Help Prevent the Flu

Read More
What to Eat (and Drink) When You Have the Flu

What to Eat (and Drink) When You Have the Flu

Read More
8 Ways to Get Rid of Post-Nasal Drip

8 Ways to Get Rid of Post-Nasal Drip

Read More
7 Ways to Get Rid of Chest Congestion

7 Ways to Get Rid of Chest Congestion

Read More
9 Gross Questions You've Always Wanted to Ask About Mucus

9 Gross Questions You've Always Wanted to Ask About Mucus

Read More
11 Home Remedies to Try When You Can’t Stop Coughing

11 Home Remedies to Try When You Can’t Stop Coughing

Read More
The Best Over-the-Counter Fixes for UTIs, Yeast Infections, Allergies, and More

The Best Over-the-Counter Fixes for UTIs, Yeast Infections, Allergies, and More

Read More
7 Ways to Boost Your Immune System Naturally, According to an Immunologist

7 Ways to Boost Your Immune System Naturally, According to an Immunologist

Read More
Best and Worst Exercises to Do When You Have a Cold

Best and Worst Exercises to Do When You Have a Cold

Read More
6 Things You Need to Know About Your Immune System

6 Things You Need to Know About Your Immune System

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com