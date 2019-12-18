What Is Hepatitis C?

Hepatitis C is a serious and often-silent liver infection. It is transmitted when an infected person’s blood enters a healthy person’s bloodstream.

Featured Stories

The 5 Types of Viral Hepatitis, Explained

The 5 Types of Viral Hepatitis, Explained

Get to know A, B, C, D, and E—and how to protect yourself from each.
Read More
Should All Pregnant Women Get Tested for Hepatitis C?

Should All Pregnant Women Get Tested for Hepatitis C?

Guideline groups are at odds over testing every expectant mom.
Read More
Why Isn't There a Hepatitis C Vaccine—And When Can You Expect One?

Why Isn't There a Hepatitis C Vaccine—And When Can You Expect One?

The virus can cause severe liver damage.
Read More
What to Know About Hepatitis C Screenings—And Who Should Get One

What to Know About Hepatitis C Screenings—And Who Should Get One

Most people don't show symptoms, which makes testing extra important. 
Read More
12 Hepatitis C Symptoms Everyone Should Know About

12 Hepatitis C Symptoms Everyone Should Know About

Few people develop noticeable symptoms of this often slowly progressing liver disease. Those who do might display theses signs.
Read More
How Do You Get Hepatitis C? Here's What You Need to Know

How Do You Get Hepatitis C? Here's What You Need to Know

Though this liver-damaging virus doesn't spread easily, the consequences of catching it can be severe.
Read More
8 Things You Didn't Know About Hepatitis

8 Things You Didn't Know About Hepatitis

For starters, it kills 1.5 million people each year. Since today is World Hepatitis Day, here are a few facts to clue you in on this condition.
Read More
The Medical Tests Every Woman Needs in Her 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s

The Medical Tests Every Woman Needs in Her 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s

From eye exams to mammograms, here's what you really need–and when.
Read More
9 Reasons You Bruise So Easily

9 Reasons You Bruise So Easily

What do those bruises mean–and what can you do about them?
Read More
What You Need to Know About Hepatitis

What You Need to Know About Hepatitis

You’ve likely heard of hepatitis C, a disease intravenous drug users have contracted from using needles unsafely. But hepatitis is much more complex.
Read More
This Is How Hepatitis C Is Treated (and Even Cured for Good)

This Is How Hepatitis C Is Treated (and Even Cured for Good)

Treatment options for hepatitis C have improved greatly in recent years. 
Read More
What Is Hepatitis C?

What Is Hepatitis C?

Roughly 17,000 new cases occur in the U.S. each year.
Read More

More on Hepatitis C

Nurse Allegedly Used Her Own Drug Needles on Patients, Leading to Hepatitis C Infections

Nurse Allegedly Used Her Own Drug Needles on Patients, Leading to Hepatitis C Infections

Read More
12 Reasons Your Skin Is So Itchy–and When to Talk to a Doctor

12 Reasons Your Skin Is So Itchy–and When to Talk to a Doctor

Find out what's causing your constant urge to scratch so you can figure out how to treat it.
Read More
David Cassidy Died of Liver and Kidney Failure. Here’s What You Should Know

David Cassidy Died of Liver and Kidney Failure. Here’s What You Should Know

Read More
The Hepatitis Outbreak Has Hit Los Angeles, a Week After the Disease Sickened Hundreds in San Diego

The Hepatitis Outbreak Has Hit Los Angeles, a Week After the Disease Sickened Hundreds in San Diego

Read More
A Hepatitis A Outbreak Has Killed 16 People in San Diego

A Hepatitis A Outbreak Has Killed 16 People in San Diego

Read More
Hepatitis C Is Spiking Among Young People

Hepatitis C Is Spiking Among Young People

Read More

All Hepatitis C

5 Surprising Facts About Your Liver

5 Surprising Facts About Your Liver

Read More
9 Things That Can Hurt Your Liver

9 Things That Can Hurt Your Liver

Read More
7 Celebrities on Living With Hepatitis C

7 Celebrities on Living With Hepatitis C

Read More
Pamela Anderson Cured of Hepatitis C: What You Should Know About the Virus

Pamela Anderson Cured of Hepatitis C: What You Should Know About the Virus

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com