Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Best Wedge Pillow for Relieving Heartburn—and It’s Nearly 30% Off

“I suffer from breathing issues and acid reflux, so I usually stack up a huge pile of pillows so that I can basically sleep sitting up,” wrote one shopper. “The problem with that is that it can be really hard on your back because there's nothing really supporting the lower back. Also, it's really easy to wake up with neck pain if you're laying in a weird position on some of the pillows. I bought myself one of these, and I really like it.”