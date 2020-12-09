Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Best Wedge Pillow for Relieving Heartburn—and It’s Nearly 30% Off

Tucking into bed after a long day should feel like absolute relief, but if you’re dealing with chronic pain, it’s anything but. For those who struggle with acid reflux, or longer-term conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), lying flat on your back can result in painful heartburn. Luckily, nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have found a solution to this nightly struggle in the form of Healthex’s Bed Wedge Pillow ($44, was $60; amazon.com)—which is nearly 30 percent off right now at Amazon.
So how does a pillow relieve acid reflux? It all comes down to a surprisingly simple reason: Gravity. When you lie on your back, stomach acid might trickle back into the esophagus, resulting in heartburn. Sleeping on an incline—with the help of a wedge pillow—can keep your chest above your abdomen, reducing this phenomenon, Rajkumar Dasgupta, MD, a sleep and pulmonary physician at the University of Southern California, previously explained to Health. “While it may not be the most scientific solution,” he said, “It's certainly something anyone can try.”
Shoppers say that Healthex’s Bed Wedge Pillow, which is 24-by-24-inches with a peak height of 10 inches, positions their body slightly upright, resulting in relief from GERD symptoms and a more restful night’s sleep. Made with firm-yet-comfortable memory foam material, the pillow also has a cooling top layer that prevents overheating (which can be common with memory foam) and a removable, machine-washable cover for easy cleaning. Many reviewers say they add a pillow over top of it to provide more cushioning, but unlike towering stacks of pillows, this combination stays in place (even with moderate tossing and turning through the night).
“I suffer from breathing issues and acid reflux, so I usually stack up a huge pile of pillows so that I can basically sleep sitting up,” wrote one shopper. “The problem with that is that it can be really hard on your back because there's nothing really supporting the lower back. Also, it's really easy to wake up with neck pain if you're laying in a weird position on some of the pillows. I bought myself one of these, and I really like it.”
The 30-degree angle of the pillow seems to provide just the right level of elevation, letting shoppers finally get the rest they’re looking for. “I suffer from bad acid reflux and sleep apnea,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This pillow has changed my world. It’s firm enough to keep you upright in any position you sleep in. I've been able to [sleeps on my] side, back, and stomach on this pillow with no problem.”
And that’s not all—many shoppers even said this wedge pillow helped reduce their allergy symptoms, back pain, and discomfort from pregnancy. People have also used it for extra support after surgery or to prop up their legs in bed; the possibilities really are endless. It’s even helped out a few marriages: “My husband used to snore every night until he started sleeping on the wedge pillow,” wrote one customer. “No more snoring. I can get some sleep now.”
To buy: Healthex’s Bed Wedge Pillow, $44 (was $60); amazon.com
Normally $60, the Healthex Bed Wedge Pillow is nearly 30 percent off right now, so you can get it at a discounted price of $44. If you’re looking for some extra support for better sleep, it might just be time to give this simple yet effective tool a try.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.